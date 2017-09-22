WATCH: Man killed during tense land clash in Lenasia

The Red Ants evicting shack dwellers along the freeway in Lenasia. (Supplied)

Johannesburg – One person was killed and a second was shot and wounded during a tense clash over land in Lenasia, south of Johannesburg, on Friday morning.



"We can't confirm the cause of death at the moment. Police are currently making their way to where the man died," police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela said.

Makhubela said Red Ant Security Services workers were evicting dwellers along the freeway.



"The situation at the moment is still tense. The shack owners are throwing stones at the Red Ants. We will arrest those who were involved in the shooting."



Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said the Golden Highway was blocked off for motorists travelling from Provincial and Wimbledon roads.



Motorists are advised to use Old Lawley Road, the K43 and N1 as alternative routes.



