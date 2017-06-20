 

Man 'linked' to Eskom employee's death dies after questioning - police

2017-06-20 16:48

Iavan Pijoos, News24

The body of Thembisile Yende lay dead in her office near Springs for more than 10 days. (Supplied)

The body of Thembisile Yende lay dead in her office near Springs for more than 10 days. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - Police say the owner of the car that was allegedly used to commit the murder of Eskom employee Thembisile Yende has since died after he was questioned by police.

Captain Johannes Ramphora said police are investigating whether Yende was murdered elsewhere and her body dumped at the Eskom substation in Springs where she worked.

Ramphora told News24 the man owned the white BMW that was allegedly used in the crime.

"We suspect that he was a friend of [David] Ngwenya and that they used the BMW to commit the murder. He died of natural causes," Ramphora said.

Ramphora could not confirm whether Ngwenya was an Eskom employee.

Head injuries

Ngwenya appeared in court on Monday. He is charged with premeditated murder.

The 43-year-old was arrested in Carletonville last week Thursday, June 15.

The 29-year-old's body was found in her office after Eskom workers noticed a bad smell. She was reported missing on May 17. Yende had worked for Eskom since December 2015.

A post mortem has shown that Yende had sustained head injuries and had bruises on her neck before she died.

The National Union of Metal Workers of South Africa's (Numsa) Phakamile Hlubi said they conducted a search in their system under the name of David Ngwenya and found that there was a Ngwenya employed by Eskom.

"We are not confirming that he was an employee at Eskom. We are saying if it is the same David Ngwenya who was arrested, then he is a senior supervisor at Eskom, but Eskom needs to confirm that," Hlubi said.

Hlubi said Ngwenya was not a member at Numsa.

Eskom national spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe said the matter was in the capable hands of the police and the courts.

"We are not going to say anything on the matter until police are done with their investigations," Phasiwe said.

Read more on:    eskom  |  thembisile yende  |  johannesburg  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

She ran from war. Started school at 22. And built a future for her family

51 minutes ago
Partner content

Inside News24

 
Behind the sparkle

Alluring, beautiful and timeless - diamonds are some of the most sought after gems in the world and are a true testament of everlasting brilliance. Let us take you behind the sparkle to show you the history behind this coveted jewel.

Embracing sustainability in tobacco agriculture

In Sub-Saharan Africa, farming represents a subsistence lifestyle for millions of people. In recent years though, the development of farming into an economic activity has made a real change in how the land is used in providing for the population.

/News
WATCH: Stranger snatches baby in 10 seconds
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday June 17 2017-06-17 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 