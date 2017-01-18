 

Man mauled by lion died from unrelated complications - dept

2017-01-18 21:08

Tammy Petersen, News24

West Mathewson with the lions. (Supplied)

West Mathewson with the lions. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Mpumalanga - A man who died days after being mauled by a lion did not succumb to his wounds, the Mpumalanga health department said.

Department spokesperson Dumisani Malamule said on Wednesday that Qebekhulu Justice, who was injured by the lion at a Hoedspruit lodge seven days ago, died due to "other diseases".

He was declared dead on Monday at the Rob Ferreira Hospital in Nelspruit where he was recovering from the attack.

"His death cannot be attributed to the lion attack," Malamule said.

He said Justice had diabetes, but would not confirm his other ailments.

Justice, 46, was attacked by a lion on January 12.

Screams heard by colleague

Police spokesperson Sergeant Livhuwani Mulaudzi said on Tuesday that Justice, along with a colleague employed at the Ngama Lodge, had been collecting wood in the veld.

According to the colleague, two lions – belonging to the Lion Tree Top Lodge in Hoedspruit - walked past them and the men continued collecting wood.

"The witness then moved [to another part of the veld to collect wood] when he heard Justice screaming. He approached and stood at a fence where he saw the lion was busy mauling the man while the other [lion] watched," Mulaudzi said.  

The colleague started pelting the lions with stones and the two animals fled.

"He went to the man, picked him up and they walked to the compound where they called the owner of the lodge. An ambulance was called but the victim was eventually airlifted to [the hospital]."

Mulaudzi said the man was able to walk with the assistance of his colleague at the time.

His injuries included wounds to his legs, torso, stomach and chest.

'They just wanted to play'

Lion Tree Top Lodge spokesperson West Mathewson told News24 he did not believe that the lion had been attacking Justice, as he would have "been dead in five seconds".

"I think they just wanted to play with the guy," Mathewson said.

The lodge runs an educational awareness programme on lions, elephants and rhino.

The two lions were rescued from a breeder when they were only five days old and are used for educational purposes, he explained.

At two years old, the lions weigh about 180kg but are friendly and tame, Mathewson continued.

"I play with them every day for three to four hours and I walk them every day through the bush. I have never ever had any sort of problem with them."


West Mathewson with the lions. (Supplied)

'Perky' on Saturday, dead on Monday

It is believed that the lions escaped from their enclosure by climbing a tree and jumping over the fence.

Mathewson said his partner, who lives in Nelspruit, had gone to visit Justice every day during his hospital stay, taking him food and clothes.

"When we went to see him on Saturday afternoon, he was sitting up and perky, looking forward to being released. On Monday they said he was dead."

He insisted that the lions had never shown aggression, saying they were incredibly friendly animals.

"I have taken 2 000 people on walks with them for the past two years. I walk alongside them and they walk freely. People are however not allowed to touch them," Mathewson said.

The lions' enclosure has since been altered and the electrified fence around it has been extended, Mathewson said.

"There is no way they will get out now."

Read more on:    polokwane  |  animals

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Leak of Absa report politically motivated - Cope

18 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
PARTNER CONTENT
How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

/News
After nearly three years the search for flight MH370 has officially been called off

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 20:46 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Paarl 20:46 PM
Road name: Du Toits Kloof Pass

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday January 18 20 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 