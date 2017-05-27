 

Man nabbed after detectives' office torched

2017-05-27 14:09

Tammy Petersen, News24

Mpumalanga - A man who allegedly stole two laptops and set alight the police detectives’ offices in Dullstroom, Mpumalanga in search of a docket is expected to appear in the local magistrate's court on Monday.

The 35-year-old suspect was arrested on Friday and faces charges of sabotage, defeating the ends of justice, housebreaking and theft, police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi confirmed.

The offices were gutted in the early hours of Thursday 11 May. Police officers stationed at Dullstroom police station saw smoke coming from the nearby detectives office and phoned the local fire department.

When firefighters arrived, the inside of the offices had already been destroyed.

After investigating the incident for two weeks, the suspect from Sakhele Township near Dullstroom was arrested.

“Further information revealed that the arrested suspect was supposed to have been sentenced for a robbery case the very same day the offices were torched. It was also uncovered that the man was searching for a docket which was to be used to pin him down at court, unbeknown to him that the docket in question was safely locked elsewhere,” Hlathi said in a statement.

The investigation continues.


