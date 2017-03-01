Man sentenced for fraud after impersonating employee

What To Read Next

North West – A 33-year-old man has been sentenced to seven years imprisonment after he was found guilty of stealing more than R100 000 through impersonation, the Hawks said.

He was found guilty by the Zeerust Regional Court on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Hawks said Daniel Johannes Horn was arrested in July 2009 for impersonating an employee of a certain firm in Zeerust.

He managed to get a cheque book and cashed out R138 000, the Hawks said.

The case was provisionally withdrawn in 2009. He was re-arrested for the same matter in August 2015.

