 

Man sentenced to life for Glebelands murder

2017-09-15 21:34

Nation Nyoka

Glebelands Hostel. (Gallo Images)

Glebelands Hostel. (Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Durban – The High Court in Durban on Friday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murder and another 12 years for an attempted murder which took place at the infamous Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi, Durban.

The police's Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane told News24 that 28-year-old Mxoleleni Bhani was arrested in August 2015 for the murder of 35-year-old Sipho Ndovela.

Zwane explained that Ndovela was at the Umlazi court, due to appear as a witness in May 2015, when Bhani approached him and drew his firearm. Bhani fled the scene after shooting the deceased seven times. 

Bhani was arrested at the Umlazi Magistrate's Court in Durban where he was appearing for an unrelated crime on charges of murder and possession of ammunition and unlicensed firearms.

He was also sentenced to another 12 years in prison for the attempted murder of a 40-year-old man at Glebelands hostel in June 2015.

His case from August 2015 is still pending, said Zwane.

Major General Bheki Langa, KwaZulu-Natal acting provincial commissioner, welcomed the sentence.

"This sentence will send a strong message to other criminals who are terrorising the residents of Glebelands Hostel. We hope that this sentence will bring closure to the family of the victim and that justice has been served," he said in a statement.

Read more on:    durban  |  political killings

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

GuptaLeaks.com: A collaborative investigation into state capture

2017-07-21 17:44

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/News
Pretoria company comes to the rescue of drought-stricken West Coast farmers
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, September 15 2017-09-15 21:09 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 