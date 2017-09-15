Man sentenced to life for Glebelands murder

Durban – The High Court in Durban on Friday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murder and another 12 years for an attempted murder which took place at the infamous Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi, Durban.

The police's Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane told News24 that 28-year-old Mxoleleni Bhani was arrested in August 2015 for the murder of 35-year-old Sipho Ndovela.



Zwane explained that Ndovela was at the Umlazi court, due to appear as a witness in May 2015, when Bhani approached him and drew his firearm. Bhani fled the scene after shooting the deceased seven times.

Bhani was arrested at the Umlazi Magistrate's Court in Durban where he was appearing for an unrelated crime on charges of murder and possession of ammunition and unlicensed firearms.

He was also sentenced to another 12 years in prison for the attempted murder of a 40-year-old man at Glebelands hostel in June 2015.

His case from August 2015 is still pending, said Zwane.

Major General Bheki Langa, KwaZulu-Natal acting provincial commissioner, welcomed the sentence.

"This sentence will send a strong message to other criminals who are terrorising the residents of Glebelands Hostel. We hope that this sentence will bring closure to the family of the victim and that justice has been served," he said in a statement.

