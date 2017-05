What To Read Next

A screen grab of the scene at OR Tambo international after a man was shot dead. (YouTube screen grab)

Johannesburg - One person was shot dead on Ring Road leading to OR Tambo International Airport's arrivals and departures roadway.

It is not yet clear what led to the incident, but in a video doing the rounds on social media, a man can be seen lying dead on the R24.



The airport’s management confirmed the incident in a statement. It said police were still investigating the matter.

"As OR Tambo International Airport Management, we have this afternoon been made aware of this very unfortunate and deeply concerning matter.

"The incident took place off the R24, along Ring Road, which leads to the airport’s arrivals and departures roadway.

"Law enforcement is currently on site, investigating the crime scene.

"We are awaiting further information from Law enforcement on this matter.

Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee said it appeared that a gang of armed men driving a black gold GTI opened fire with an AK47 and killed the man.

"We've had airport followings going on for a long time. Almost every week incidents are being reported," he said.

He said he had raised the issue with the Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula recently.

"Urgent interventions are required. There are clearly gangs operating from the airport and following arrival passengers. Today they struck not far from the terminal building. It shows how brazen these gangs are.

"There are also lots of spotters at the airport and they tip-off the gangs who are waiting outside.

"Police and Airport security must urgently review security and take urgent action."

Police spokesperson Major General Sally De Beer told News24, "Police are busy processing the scene. We will give out information once everything is verified."

She declined to comment further