 

Man stabbed to death at Eastern Cape traditional ceremony

2017-01-05 22:56

Jeff Wicks, News24

Port Elizabeth – A man allegedly stabbed and killed another at a traditional ceremony in Chafutweni Village, Willowvale, Eastern Cape police said on Thursday.

The two had started arguing at the ceremony on Wednesday, Captain Jackson Manatha said.

"The two had a quarrel and the suspect drew a knife and stabbed the deceased in his upper body. The man died instantly at the scene."

The alleged killer ran away. He was tracked down and arrested on Thursday and would appear in the Willowvale Magistrate's Court next week.

The identity of the victim would be withheld until all his relatives had been informed of his death.

