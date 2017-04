What To Read Next

Durban - A 25-year-old man was killed when he was stabbed to death on a street corner in Margate over the weekend, KwaZulu-Natal police said.

"The motive for the killing is unknown," said Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane.

The incident happened on the corner of Uplands and Erasmus roads on Saturday night.

Police are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

Netcare 911 paramedics attended the scene and found the dead man lying on the ground having been stabbed twice in the chest.