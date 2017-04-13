 

Man to be charged with rape, kidnapping after missing teen reunited with family

2017-04-13 22:19

James de Villiers, News24

(iStock)

(iStock)

Johannesburg – A 13-year-old girl was reunited with her family in Katlehong on Thursday after being reported missing last Friday, police said. 

The girl is believed to have phoned her family several times in the past week, Captain Mega Ndobe told News24.

"Her phone was on and off. [Over the phone] it sounded like someone was closing her mouth and she couldn't speak. Other times she was heard screaming 'mother come fetch me'," Ndobe said. 

Police found her location by tracking her cell phone. 

Once she was found, she was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where a rape kit was used to collect any evidence. 

A 30-year-old man was arrested in connection with the kidnapping. 

He is expected to be charged with statutory rape and kidnapping, Ndobe said. 

