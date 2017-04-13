Man torched to death in possible xenophobic attack

This is the container spaza shop in which Kasin Mohamed was murdered. (Mbulelo Sisulu, GroundUp)

Cape Town – A foreign national died when the container from which he ran a spaza shop was set alight near East London, Eastern Cape police said on Thursday.



Kasin Mohamed, in his 20s, died in Kwelera on Wednesday morning.

A resident who did not want to be named said she heard someone shouting around 02:00 that there was a fire.

"I went out. Then I saw that this fire comes from the spaza shop. We residents started to rush to the scene. While we were on the way to the scene we heard a voice of a man saying ‘please help’.

"It was the voice of the foreign guy who was running a spaza shop in this container. We tried to help, but we could not because the fire was very strong and the container was surrounded by tyres," she said.

Another resident said the container arrived four weeks ago.

"People who have businesses around the village were not happy for this foreign guy to run a business here. I suspect that these business people are involved in this matter. How can you kill somebody for business? I heard this guy crying for help, but it was difficult for us because of strong fire," she said.

Police spokesperson Captain Mluleki Mbi said the container was set alight using tyres, petrol, and a gas cylinder. No arrests had been made.

Anyone with information about the murder could contact Bluewater police on 043-851-1540 or 08600-10111.