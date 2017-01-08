 

Man who called for mosque to be burnt down slams desecration

2017-01-08 21:01

Tammy Petersen, News24

The pig snout that was left on the gate of a mosque in Simon's Town, Cape Town. (Facebook)

The pig snout that was left on the gate of a mosque in Simon's Town, Cape Town. (Facebook)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - A Langebaan man who last week called for a mosque to be burnt down after complaining about the Islamic call to prayer has joined those slamming the desecration of a Simon's Town mosque.

A pig snout and blood was left on the doorstep of the mosque on Saturday morning, resulting in outrage from a number of religious circles.

The desecration came days after Liam Ferreira was lambasted on social media after he called for a mosque to be burnt down in a post complaining about the Muslim call to prayer, which is done five times a day over speakers.

"I think it’s a crime that no one is standing up to those Muslim bastards blaring their call to pray 5 times a day over massive speakers," he posted. "Why do i need to put up with an Arabic tradition created in the dessert [sic] thousands of years ago." 

He ended his post declaring: "Stand up for yourselves!!! Burn it down!!!"

Ferreira later apologised for his rant.

On the Simon's Town Mosque Centenary page he condemned the desecration of the mosque.

Stand together

"The act committed was pure negativity… I have done wrong, have repented, have been forgiven, have forgiven others, have learned  and have angered, inspired and engaged with many people worldwide," he wrote.

"I wish to emulate the majority of Muslims I have spoken with, when I say to those responsible: Peace be upon you."

The SA Jewish Board of Deputies also expressed their disgust at the incident, saying they were "appalled. 

"This act of racist provocation is unacceptable and has no place in South Africa. We condemn it in the strongest terms. The SAJBD calls on all South Africans to stand up against Islamophobia and all forms of racism," it said.

Mayor Patricia de Lille on Sunday said there was no place for religious intolerance in Cape Town.

She condemned the incident as a heinous act, warning that it would not be tolerated.

"Now is the time for all the people of Cape Town to stand together and reject those who disrespect the religious practices and choices of others. Freedom of religion is enshrined in our Constitution and this right must be safeguarded," she said. 

De Lille appealed to those with information on the incident to come forward and assist all authorities investigating the act.

Read more on:    facebook  |  patricia de lille  |  cape town  |  racism

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

We have humbled them – Malema tells supporters after ANC birthday bash

2017-01-08 20:00

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students); or surname (IEB Students) to view results

PARTNER CONTENT
How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

/News
WATCH: Zuma arrives at #ANC105 to loud cheers

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 06:53 AM
Road name: N2

Bellville 06:03 AM
Road name: N1

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday, January 7 2017-01-07 22:20 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 