 

Man who murdered teen boy, sparking mob attacks, jailed for life

2017-06-14 19:24

News24 reporter

Mxolisi Rwanqa. (SAPS)

Cape Town - A man who raped and killed a teen boy in Masiphumelele nearly two years ago, a crime which sparked several protests and vigilante attacks in the area, has been handed two life sentences in the Western Cape High Court.

Mxolisi Rwanqa, 35, was charged with several crimes, including rape and murder.

On Tuesday, he was handed two life sentences for the rape and murder of Amani Pula, 14, in Masiphumelele in September 2015.

The teen's killing sparked violent protests at the time, with residents blocking several roads in the area and in some cases, going to the homes of alleged criminals and attacked them.

Several mob murders were also reported in the area in the following months.

On Wednesday police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said Rwanga was also sentenced to 15 years in jail for raping a woman, 26, five years for assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm, as well as a year for housebreaking and a year for theft.

All the crimes were committed in September 2015.

