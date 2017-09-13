 

Manana convicted on three counts of assault after pleading guilty

2017-09-13 15:03

Iavan Pijoos

Mduduzi Manana (File, Gallo Images)

Mduduzi Manana (File, Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - Former Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training Mduduzi Manana was convicted of three counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday afternoon after he pleaded guilty.

The matter was adjourned to November 7 for sentencing.

Earlier, a second suspect was arrested at the court after being pointed out by one of the victims. 

He was taken to the Randburg Police Station. 

NPA spokesperson Phindi Louw says a third man was asked to hand himself over to police on Wednesday as well. 

In Manana's plea explanation. read out by his lawyer Michael Bill, the former deputy minister said he and his friends were sitting at couched at the Cubana lounge when three ladies joined them.

According to him they were sitting a few couches away from them and he did not know how they ended up at their table. 

He said he never spoke to the women. 

"At some point there appeared to be a debate which resulted in a rowdy argument. The argument appeared to be related to someone trying to stop one of these three ladies from taking video footage of me." 

Manana said he was asked by one of the women, Noluthando Mahlaba: "Who do you think you are. You isitabane [gay]." 

He said following this he intentionally assaulted Mahlaba with an open hand on her face and back. 

He also pulled her hair, pulled her to the ground, kicked and punched her.

Manana said a fight broke out in which he also intentionally assaulted two other women - Monoisa Duma and Thina Mopipa. 

He said he assaulted Mopipa by grabbing her by her hair and throwing her to the ground. 

He admitted assaulting Duma by punching her, slapping her, pulling her hair and kicking her.


On Wednesday morning, students from the University of Johannesburg, Fort Hare and TUT protested outside the court in support of Manana.

They held placards that read: "He is remorseful, let us forgive." 

A second one read: "Good leaders know when they are wrong." 

UJ student Brian Matyila said Manana was a young leader that they were proud of. 

"He has been an inspiration of ours and when we were calling for free education, he was one of the few people who gave us a voice and listened to us," Matyila said. 

Matyila said they were "very sorry" for what had happened and that they were holding the victim in their prayers. 

"This was one of the first leaders who showed remorse, to say sorry and we don't get that a lot. He is sorry and we should listen to his remorse." 

A small group of DA supporters were also seen at the main entrance of the court. 

They held placards that read: "Real men don't hit women".

Read more on:    mduduzi manana  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Sassa short on funds to fill 10 000 vacant posts

2017-09-13 14:30

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/News
State capture 'Houdinis' are repeatedly escaping - Gordhan
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, September 12 2017-09-12 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 