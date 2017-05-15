 

Mandela was amazed that someone would want to assassinate him - Fivaz

2017-05-15 19:19

Jenna Etheridge, News24

Former national police commissioner George Fivaz leaves court after testifying. (Jenna Etheridge, News24)

Former national police commissioner George Fivaz leaves court after testifying. (Jenna Etheridge, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - National police intelligence often received and followed up on information of plans to assassinate the late former president Nelson Mandela, former national police commissioner George Fivaz testified on Monday.

Fivaz said he could not specifically comment on allegations that there had been a plot to assassinate Mandela at his inauguration in 1994, because he was in office from 1995 until 1999.

"Every time I spoke to the late president Mandela about an assassination, he was very amazed about it and his reply everytime to me was: 'But George, how on earth will somebody assassinate me? I am the popular choice of the nation'."

"He was not at all interested in this type of thing. I got the impression that he doesn’t believe it."

Fivaz said the protocol was for the national commissioner to take up assassination intelligence with the subject personally.

They would discuss the veracity of it and then step up security if warranted.

'Blatant lie'

He was testifying in the Western Cape High Court, in a case brought by Major General Andre Lincoln.

Lincoln testified in March that a handcrafted sniper rifle, that was going to be used in the inauguration assassination, was found under the desk of a senior police officer in Pretoria at the time.

Fivaz on Monday called the testimony a "blatant lie".

Lincoln, who Mandela appointed in 1996 to head the elite investigative unit which was run separately from the police and which was focused on probing mafioso Vito Palazzolo, is claiming R15m in damages from the minister of safety and security (now the minister of police).

He believes that fellow senior police officers realised that he had gathered intelligence on their plans, including one to murder Mandela, so they framed him.

He also said there was a push by certain police officers to stifle the investigation into the planned assassination.

'Smoke and mirrors'

In his initial talks with Mandela and Lincoln, Fivaz said they never mentioned this assassination plan.

He also said it was a fallacy that a rifle was found inside the police head office. It was also misleading to say the investigation was stifled.

The gun had been an exhibit in police custody, "sort of illegally booked out for an operation," he said.

"It was recovered by some police official in a police safe house somewhere in Johannesburg, and that is very far away from the police head office."

An investigation followed and the case was submitted to the National Prosecuting Authority for a decision.

"At the time, he [the prosecuting official] regarded the whole saga as smoke and mirrors. He was not at all convinced there was a proper case."

Fivaz said a decision was made not to go ahead with prosecution.

Read more on:    andre lincoln  |  cape town

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Former police commissioner had 'no grudges' against ex-Mandela cop

2017-05-15 18:46

Inside News24

 
Empowering girls in science

A Johannesburg high school is making a change in science education for girls and seeing incredible results.

Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
'We are here, we mean business' - Malema on #SecretBallot hearing
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, May 13 2017-05-13 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 