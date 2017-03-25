Manhunt for gang who stole Maserati after kidnapping drivers

Johannesburg - Gauteng police are looking for five armed men who kidnapped two car dealership employees and stole a Maserati in Bryanston on Saturday morning.

Spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela said the two staff members employed as drivers at a Maserati dealership in Bryanston, north of Johannesburg, were on their way out put petrol into a white Maserati Levante when they were approached by a group of armed men around 11:00.

Five armed robbers allegedly held them at gunpoint, got into the car and drove off with the drivers still inside.

The drivers were then left stranded in Bassonia, south of Johannesburg. However, the two were unharmed and managed to contact their colleagues and were picked up, Makhubela said.

The car is still missing and the gang remains at large. A case of business robbery has been opened.

The men were travelling in a white Audi SR3, Makhubela said.