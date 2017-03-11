 

Manhunt for Lenasia night vigil gunmen

2017-03-11 21:25

Iavan Pijoos, News24

(iStock)

Johannesburg – Police have launched a manhunt for a group of about 10 men who opened fire on mourners at a night vigil in the Tembehlihle informal settlement in Lenasia on Friday evening.

Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said on Saturday that two men were killed during the shooting.

Dlamini said eight other people were wounded and taken to hospital.

Saaberie Chishty paramedics were dispatched to the scene at 23:35 on Friday night where they found a chaotic scene, with several people scattered on the ground.

The motive for the shooting was still unknown.

Dlamini said no arrests had been made.

