Manhunt for Parktown taxi owner killers

Johannesburg - Authorities are on high alert after three taxi owners were shot and killed in Mofo, Parktown, police said on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said a total of four taxi owners had been shot, along with a member of the public.

Cases of murder and attempted murder had been opened.

"Police will be on high alert and will mobilise all resources, including intelligence structures, to ensure that the suspects who are still at large are apprehended and brought to book."

Three of the taxi owners died at the scene.

Makhubele added that police were appealing to members of the community to collaborate with the police in the fight against crime.

Also on Wednesday in Parktown, a police officer was shot and injured during a hijacking at his home in Protea Glen.

Police recovered the vehicle at Merafe Hostel in Moroka. A case of attempted murder and hijacking was being investigated.

In a separate incident, a suspect was fatally wounded during a shootout with police in Roodepoort on Wednesday, police said.

The suspect was shot after allegedly attempting to hijack a BMW. A second suspect escaped in a BMW X5.

Anyone who may have information on the taxi owner shootings in Parktown should contact the South African Police Service through CrimeStop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

Alternatively, contact the nearest police station.