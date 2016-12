Pretoria - Maragon Private School top matric pupil Tshego Masemola has her sights set on travelling to Israel next year after she achieved seven A's in the 2016 IEB exams.



“I will be volunteering in Israel in 2017. They call it kibbutzism, where you stay in this socialist living space where one day they may say wash the dishes, and the other day they say you should go work in the factory,” Masemola told News24.

Masemola made the decision to volunteer in Israel after an organisation gave her a flyer at her school.

“I really didn’t know what I wanted to do after school and the road show came to the school that spoke about gap years and Israel looked to the most interesting,” she said.

Masemola said that she wanted to teach English in Thailand, but the organisation she applied to said that they don't send black people to the area because of cultural differences.

“There were a few options. I wanted to go teach English in Thailand, but if you are black you first need a degree. I also wanted to be a lifeguard in America, but I am also not a good swimmer. So Israel seemed like a nice place to gain experience.”



Masemola said she was concerned about the recent resolution by the United Nations condemning the building of Israeli settlements on occupied Palestinian land as illegal.

“I saw (US President-elect Donald) Trump talking on the television this morning and I am afraid that they (the organisation she is volunteering for in Israel) can just phone and tell me that I can’t come any longer.”

Masemola says that the future inspires her.

“I can’t just blindly walk towards it... I need to actively work on the future I want to have,” she said.