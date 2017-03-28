March against Xenophobia takes to the streets of Johannesburg

Johannesburg - The Coalition against Xenophobia will be hosting a march on Tuesday in Hillbrow, Johannesburg.

The march, against xenophobia, comes after violence broke out in Pretoria West, as community members vowed to rid the area of drugs and prostitution.

"The recent upsurge of violent attacks on foreign nationals can be overcome if we stand together," the coalition said.

Angry residents raided what they called drug dens, telling the tenants they did not want them living there.

They also called for "pimps" to release prostitutes and send them back home.

Armed police monitored the situation, while residents, some armed with sticks and rods, roamed the streets.

Two houses, an alleged drug den and a brothel, were gutted earlier in the morning.

At least 10 houses suspected of belonging to drug lords and brothel owners were set alight during a protest in Rosettenville in February.