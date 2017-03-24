Mark Scott-Crossley back in court

What To Read Next

Tzaneen - Mark Scott-Crossley is expected back in the Lenyenye Magistrate’s Court on Friday in connection with an alleged racist attack.

The court previously denied his request for bail.

Scott-Crossley handed himself to police on January 18.

Silence Mabunda, 37, a general worker at the Moholoholo Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre, said Scott-Crossley attacked him at a shop in Hoedspruit while he was buying airtime in December.

He allegedly hurled racial slurs at Mabunda and broke his cellphone before he allegedly tried to run Mabunda over with his car.

Mabunda now struggles to walk without assistance.

In April 2005, the Phalaborwa Circuit Court found Scott-Crossley and his employee Simon Mathebula guilty of the murder of Nelson Chisale on January 31, 2004. They attacked him with machetes and threw him into a lion enclosure at the Mokwalo White Lion project.

He was sentenced to life in jail in September 2005. Mathebula got 15 years, three of which were suspended.

On September 28, 2007 the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein set aside Scott-Crossley’s murder conviction. It substituted five years’ imprisonment, on the lesser offence of being an accessory after the fact, for his life sentence.

Scott-Crossley was released on parole in August 2008.