 

Mark Scott-Crossley back in court

2017-03-24 07:44

James de Villiers, News24

Mark Scott-Crossley. (Netwerk24 file)

Mark Scott-Crossley. (Netwerk24 file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Tzaneen - Mark Scott-Crossley is expected back in the Lenyenye Magistrate’s Court on Friday in connection with an alleged racist attack.

The court previously denied his request for bail.

Scott-Crossley handed himself to police on January 18.

Silence Mabunda, 37, a general worker at the Moholoholo Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre, said Scott-Crossley attacked him at a shop in Hoedspruit while he was buying airtime in December.

He allegedly hurled racial slurs at Mabunda and broke his cellphone before he allegedly tried to run Mabunda over with his car.

Mabunda now struggles to walk without assistance.

In April 2005, the Phalaborwa Circuit Court found Scott-Crossley and his employee Simon Mathebula guilty of the murder of Nelson Chisale on January 31, 2004. They attacked him with machetes and threw him into a lion enclosure at the Mokwalo White Lion project.

He was sentenced to life in jail in September 2005. Mathebula got 15 years, three of which were suspended.

On September 28, 2007 the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein set aside Scott-Crossley’s murder conviction. It substituted five years’ imprisonment, on the lesser offence of being an accessory after the fact, for his life sentence.

Scott-Crossley was released on parole in August 2008.

Read more on:    mark scott-crossley  |  polokwane

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Legality of Muslim marriage a religious, human rights issue - divorcee

2017-03-24 06:42

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: This doggy daycare is making a difference to humans...

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday March 22 2017-03-22 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 