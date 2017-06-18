 

Mashatile endorses Ramaphosa

2017-06-18 06:01

Hlengiwe Nhlabathi

-
Paul Mashatile (Karabo Ngoepe, News24)

Paul Mashatile (Karabo Ngoepe, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidential bid got a boost yesterday when Gauteng ANC chair Paul Mashatile endorsed him as a leader who will instil confidence and protect the country from all forms of capture.

Mashatile was speaking at the West Rand regional general council, where he also said the province wanted a consensus in the election of leaders at the ANC December conference and would not discriminate against anyone who met the criteria.

He revealed that, as part of engaging with other provinces, he had met with ANC chair David Mabuza, who expressed interest in working together.

“He came to me and said this thing of factions is no longer working.

"He said we should find a way to work together, and that’s what we are doing,” he told delegates at the conference.

The region was the second to endorse Ramaphosa after the Northern Cape.

In rooting for Ramaphosa, Mashatile emphasised that the ANC did not need cowards who would put the country up for sale, but people who would instil confidence and have the interests of South Africans at heart.

He said it was common cause for the deputy to succeed the president, as had been the case historically in the ANC.

Mashatile mentioned, among other things, that a precedent had been set regarding succession and used as an example how the ANC’s longest-serving president for 30 years, OR Tambo, succeeded former ANC president Albert Luthuli, and added that President Jacob Zuma took over from former president Thabo Mbeki.

“I know that it is not policy, but we can say that it’s history,” he said to loud applause.

Mashatile raised concerns about how the ANC had weakened under Zuma because it arrogantly did not listen to its people, and he said delegates had to ensure it elected a leadership collective with integrity.

“Our people will never abandon the ANC if we do the right thing. But they cannot continue to support us if we deviate. It’s important that our message very clear that we will get the ANC back onto its right path.

“We need to win the confidence of our people, and that is something that we will emphasise,” he said.

"Take a stand"

Mashatile said he was glad that the ANC national executive committee had opened up the succession debate because some people had begun campaigning when the time was not right.

He warned that no compromised leaders or those who were intent on enriching themselves would be considered. He urged the province to be united, saying people were tired of waking up to scandals about state capture.

There will still be a series of regional and provincial general councils ahead of the ANC’s main policy conference at the end of this month, including in the Northern Cape and the Free State.

ANC Northern Cape chair Zamani Saul yesterday delivered his political overview to delegates at the special provincial general council.

He also unforgiving in his criticism of the ANC, saying South Africans expected the intellectual people in the ANC to rescue it from the problems it faced.

He said the ANC was on the brink of a precipice and had lost its moral compass, and “has conceded moral leadership of our country to forces that are hostile to our historic mission”.

He said that, almost every week, there were new revelations that implicated senior leaders of the ANC in the parasitic capitalist network of the Gupta family.

“In the face of such an assault on our movement, there can be no self-respecting member or leader of the ANC who can assume a position of neutrality.

"We are called upon to take a stand to defend our movement and leaders from state capture.”

Meanwhile, ANC Free State chair Ace Magashule, a close Zuma ally, did not hesitate to defend Zuma during the Free State conference, telling delegates to respect ANC leaders.

He said he had expected Ramaphosa to attend the gathering yesterday.

He said Ramaphosa would have been welcomed like any other ANC leader, in what appeared to be a suggestion that the deputy president would not have been booed, as has perviously been threatened.

“We elected him in 2012 when many others did not want him to be deputy president. At that time, some people said he was part of monopoly capital.

"Today, they make as if we do not want him. Leadership is elected.”

However, he was quick to point out that there was no history of a deputy president taking over from the president, adding that branches would make that decision.

Read more on:    anc  |  cyril ramaphosa  |  paul mashatile  |  presidency

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Police spooks threaten to strike

2017-06-18 06:03

Inside News24

 
Behind the sparkle

Alluring, beautiful and timeless - diamonds are some of the most sought after gems in the world and are a true testament of everlasting brilliance. Let us take you behind the sparkle to show you the history behind this coveted jewel.

Embracing sustainability in tobacco agriculture

In Sub-Saharan Africa, farming represents a subsistence lifestyle for millions of people. In recent years though, the development of farming into an economic activity has made a real change in how the land is used in providing for the population.

/News
WATCH: 1976 leader says education must still transform in SA
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday June 17 2017-06-17 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 