Maswanganyi hits out at 'apartheid president' De Klerk

Johannesburg - Transport minister Joe Maswanganyi has hit out at former president FW de Klerk, saying "apartheid presidents belong to the dustbin of history".

Maswanganyi was speaking at a mass funeral service in Mpumalanga for 16 of the 18 pupils who died in the horrific taxi crash in Bronkhorstspruit last month. Twenty people died in the incident, including the taxi driver and a general worker. The general worker was also laid to rest on Saturday. The two remaining pupils will be laid to rest on Sunday.

Maswanganyi said when De Klerk was the president of the apartheid government, the Road Accident Fund (RAF) only benefitted rich white people, and now with the government under ANC rule, RAF benefited everyone.

He said after the incident, RAF offered to help with funeral arrangements, purchased the coffins and helped with the transportation and storage of the deceased.

“At this case in point, the RAF immediately intervened and attended to the accident with other stakeholders. To date, we have issued 16 funeral support activations and seven direct claims have been originated for the injured,” he said.

He added that the RAF spends R33bn on payments of claims annually which could be redirected to other government priorities which “will go miles to address the triple challenges of employment, poverty and inequalities”.

Maswanganyi said beyond that of the funeral, the RAF would continue to support the victim’s families and the injured.

Furthermore he said more than 9000 funerals were funded by the RAF last year and that reducing the frequency, severity and impact of accidents remained the RAF’s highest priority as road crashes to South Africa’s economy was still “staggeringly” high.

The minister also mentioned that the upgrades to the infamously dangerous Moloto road which connects Gauteng and Mpumalanga has since commenced.

The department of transport will be expanding the current road as well as starting the construction of a rail network in the Moloto route to ensure that the road traffic was reduced.



Maswanganyi addressed the families of the deceased as well as the survivors saying that his heart ached for each and every family and person affected.

“We may have to speak as government leaders, but know that we speak first and foremost as a caring government. A government that knows and feels your pain.”

