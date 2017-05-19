 

Materialistic children blind to signs of abuse - Dlamini

2017-05-19 22:47

Nation Nyoka, News24

South Africa's materialistic children are unable to see when they are being abused, Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini has said. (Nation Nyoka, News24)

South Africa's materialistic children are unable to see when they are being abused, Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini has said. (Nation Nyoka, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

'Men who are not trash must stand up!' - Dlamini at Karabo's funeral

2017-05-19 13:40

Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini called on everyone to stand up against abuse. WatchWATCH

Johannesburg - South Africa's materialistic children are unable to see when they are being abused, Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini said on Friday.

"Our children are growing up in a different time than we did. They love money. Our children are materialistic. Our children can't see when they are being abused psychologically, emotionally.

"Once someone abuses you emotionally, they break you. You are finished. It lowers your confidence," Dlamini said at the funeral of Karabo Mokoena in Diepkloof on Friday morning.

Dlamini, who is also the African National Congress Women's League president, said men had to be told that the violence against women and children had to end.

She said minimum sentences for such crimes were too lenient and could easily be manipulated. The fact that Mokoena's alleged killer, Sandile Mantsoe, claimed to have a good relationship with and love for God could be used to get him a lesser sentence, or early parole, she said.

READ: 'Men, this must come to an end' - Bathabile Dlamini at Karabo Mokoena's funeral

Femicide

Mokoena's burnt body was found in Lyndhurst, Johannesburg, on April 29. Mantsoe allegedly physically abused her. She had opened an assault case against him.

Dlamini said she was against the use of the hashtag MenAreTrash on Twitter.

"But those who are not trash must stand up and say: 'Not in our name,'" she said to applause and cheers.

The speakers agreed the hashtag was both prophetic and divisive, but would only lead to a generation of "trash men".

PICTURES: Funeral of Karabo Mokoena

Dlamini said statistics on the number of women killed by men in SA were indications of femicide in the country. She recounted the abuse, assaults, rapes, and killings of black lesbians in townships.

Minister in the Presidency for Women, Susan Shabangu, spoke about some of the horrific experiences of women and children at the hands of men, sometimes men they trusted.

The theme of men protecting women had been fuelled by several recent attacks on and murders of women and children. This was not the freedom many had fought for.

Women's anger at men was justified. Women and children no longer felt safe in the streets, or at home, she said.

Read more on:    ancwl  |  karabo mokoena  |  bathabile dlamini  |  johannesburg  |  gender rights  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

IPID to investigate death of Mpumalanga boy killed during protest

2017-05-19 22:23

Inside News24

 
Empowering girls in science

A Johannesburg high school is making a change in science education for girls and seeing incredible results.

Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
WATCH: Zille intervenes after threats to burn down Gugulethu school
Traffic Alerts
Powerball, Plus Friday May 19 results 2017-05-19 21:11 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 