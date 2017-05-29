 

Matie student's murder senseless, brutal - deputy police minister

2017-05-29 19:37

Mpho Raborife, News24

Stellenbosch University student Hannah Cornelius was found murdered on Saturday. (Facebook)

Stellenbosch University student Hannah Cornelius was found murdered on Saturday. (Facebook)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

WATCH: Dramatic chase for suspects in Hannah Cornelius murder, hijacking

2017-05-29 10:56

A third person was arrested on Sunday for hijacking a car involved in the murder of Stellenbosch University student Hannah Cornelius and an attack on her friend.WATCH

Cape Town - Deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkongi has described the murder of 21-year-old University of Stellenbosch student Hannah Cornelius at the weekend as senseless and brutal.

In a statement released on Monday afternoon, Mkongi also commended the police for the swift arrest of three suspects, saying the department would leave no stone unturned until this scourge against women, girls and children had been defeated.

Cornelius’ body was discovered early on Saturday along a road outside of Stellenbosch, near a popular wine farm.

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa on Sunday said that it appeared that three suspects had been arrested for murdering and possibly raping Cornelius.

However, police confirmed two arrests and said this was just for being in possession of the hijacked car.

Also read: Murdered Maties student apparently also raped

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana on Sunday said that Cornelius had been driving a blue Volkswagen Citi Golf, along with a young man, in Stellenbosch on Friday.

Three unidentified men had then hijacked them.

The young man, also a student, was injured during the incident, but managed to escape from the car. He was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

However, it was not immediately clear what had happened to Cornelius after that.

Her body was found on Saturday at 08:30.

It was not immediately clear what had caused her death, but News24 understands injuries were visible on her body.

The two suspects, both in their thirties, were arrested after the car was subsequently used in an armed robbery in Northpine, between Brackenfell and Kraaifontein.

The two suspects were set to appear in the Stellenbosch Magistrate’s Court on Monday, however it was not immediately clear whether they had actually appeared.

The National Prosecuting Authority in the Western Cape could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Ministry of Police would be hosting a national school and safety summit, along with partners in the education sector, at the University of the Western Cape, between July 12-14, to address the scourge, Rwexana said.


Read more on:    cape town  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Calls for Zuma to go about dislodging ANC - Mantashe

2017-05-29 19:05

Inside News24

 
There's an app for that: how apps have changed us

"There's an app for that" is more than just Apple's marketing mantra. Mobile apps have emerged over the last 10 years or so for practically every need in a person's day and changed our lives.

/News
WATCH: 5 outcomes of ANC NEC meeting
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, 27 May 2017-05-27 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 