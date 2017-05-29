Matie student's murder senseless, brutal - deputy police minister

A third person was arrested on Sunday for hijacking a car involved in the murder of Stellenbosch University student Hannah Cornelius and an attack on her friend. WATCH

Cape Town - Deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkongi has described the murder of 21-year-old University of Stellenbosch student Hannah Cornelius at the weekend as senseless and brutal.

In a statement released on Monday afternoon, Mkongi also commended the police for the swift arrest of three suspects, saying the department would leave no stone unturned until this scourge against women, girls and children had been defeated.

Cornelius’ body was discovered early on Saturday along a road outside of Stellenbosch, near a popular wine farm.

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa on Sunday said that it appeared that three suspects had been arrested for murdering and possibly raping Cornelius.

However, police confirmed two arrests and said this was just for being in possession of the hijacked car.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana on Sunday said that Cornelius had been driving a blue Volkswagen Citi Golf, along with a young man, in Stellenbosch on Friday.

Three unidentified men had then hijacked them.

The young man, also a student, was injured during the incident, but managed to escape from the car. He was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

However, it was not immediately clear what had happened to Cornelius after that.

Her body was found on Saturday at 08:30.

It was not immediately clear what had caused her death, but News24 understands injuries were visible on her body.

The two suspects, both in their thirties, were arrested after the car was subsequently used in an armed robbery in Northpine, between Brackenfell and Kraaifontein.

The two suspects were set to appear in the Stellenbosch Magistrate’s Court on Monday, however it was not immediately clear whether they had actually appeared.

The National Prosecuting Authority in the Western Cape could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Ministry of Police would be hosting a national school and safety summit, along with partners in the education sector, at the University of the Western Cape, between July 12-14, to address the scourge, Rwexana said.



