 

Maties graduate’s alleged killers opt to not testify

2017-03-14 22:44

Jenna Etheridge, News24

Carl Schoombie (Supplied)

Cape Town – Stellenbosch University graduate Carl Schoombie’s alleged killers chose to not testify on Tuesday on what happened the night he was severely assaulted.

The lawyers for Brent Henry and Juane Jacobs told the Western Cape High Court they would not testify nor call any witnesses. They closed their case.

The men are accused of beating Schoombie, after accusing him of starting trouble at the Tiger Tiger nightclub in Claremont, Cape Town in November 2015.

Schoombie and three friends were on their way home from the nightclub in an Uber taxi when Henry and Jacobs allegedly blocked them with their car in a cul-de-sac. Schoombie was severely beaten. He was admitted to hospital in a coma and died a few days later.

A pathologist who examined his body said he had brain injuries usually only seen in people killed in car accidents.

Judge Robert Henney said the State would present closing arguments on Wednesday and the defence on Thursday.

William Booth, for Jacobs, said he would not be ready to argue fully by then.

Henney said those were the dates.

"I am just concerned about preparing argument. That is all I am concerned about," Booth replied.

Henney said he wanted to finalise the case and adjourned the matter until Wednesday.

Booth did not mention he was expected in another matter in the same court on Thursday. He is representing acclaimed artist Zwelethu Mthethwa, accused of murdering sex worker Nokuphila Khumalo. Judgment is set to be handed down.

Read more on:    carl schoombie  |  cape town  |  crime

