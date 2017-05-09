Maties to use surveillance system to identify Neo-Nazi perpetrator - SRC

Cape Town - The SRC at the University of Stellenbosch says they
will use its surveillance systems to locate and identify the perpetrator who
placed “New Right” posters around the main campus.
The posters‚ inscribed with the
name "The Anglo Afrikaner
Student" and slogan "Fight for Stellenbosch"‚ advertised a
meeting at a university venue on Thursday organised by an organisation called
The New Right.
The SRC said they were only
made aware of the posters on Tuesday.
“These posters, utilising Nazi-era
propaganda images and exclusionary language, propagate hate speech and support
the counter-productive values of racial supremacy
and violence,” chairperson Nomzamo Ntombela
said.
The posters were put up on
campus without the knowledge or consent of the university‚ the library or the
SRC.
The posters were also reported
at the University’s Equality Unit.
Ntombela said the university
was currently investigating the matter and, as the SRC, they would ensure that
those involved were held accountable to the institution's disciplinary code and
the country’s Bill of Rights.
“These discriminatory acts will
not be tolerated by the SRC, and we call upon each and every student to stand
together to condemn this act of racism and violence, which contrasts so starkly
against the very vision and existence of our student body and institution.”