 

Maties to use surveillance system to identify Neo-Nazi perpetrator - SRC

2017-05-09 22:14

Iavan Pijoos, News24

"Anglo-Afrikaner" posters seen at the Stellenbosch University campus. (Supplied)

"Anglo-Afrikaner" posters seen at the Stellenbosch University campus. (Supplied)

Cape Town - The SRC at the University of Stellenbosch says they will use its surveillance systems to locate and identify the perpetrator who placed “New Right” posters around the main campus.

The posters‚ inscribed with the name "The Anglo Afrikaner Student" and slogan "Fight for Stellenbosch"‚ advertised a meeting at a university venue on Thursday organised by an organisation called The New Right.

The SRC said they were only made aware of the posters on Tuesday.

“These posters, utilising Nazi-era propaganda images and exclusionary language, propagate hate speech and support the counter-productive values of racial supremacy and violence,” chairperson Nomzamo Ntombela said.    

The posters were put up on campus without the knowledge or consent of the university‚ the library or the SRC.

The posters were also reported at the University’s Equality Unit.

Ntombela said the university was currently investigating the matter and, as the SRC, they would ensure that those involved were held accountable to the institution's disciplinary code and the country’s Bill of Rights.

“These discriminatory acts will not be tolerated by the SRC, and we call upon each and every student to stand together to condemn this act of racism and violence, which contrasts so starkly against the very vision and existence of our student body and institution.”

 

