 

Matric: How to get it wrong

2017-01-08 00:04

Msindisi Fengu

-

Bhisho - Eastern Cape education authorities are blaming ill-disciplined pupils in two of the country’s worst performing districts which again failed to score a pass rate of more than 50%.

The province is home to all five of the country’s worst performing districts – Lady Frere, Lusikisiki, Idutywa, Libode and Ngcobo.

Lady Frere and Lusikisiki were among the worst performers in 2015. The former scored 46.3% that year – this figure improved to 49.5% in 2016.

Lusikisiki scored 47.2% in 2015, but dropped to 44.7% in 2016.

Perform better

Last year, Lady Frere district director Ndiphiwe Jojwana blamed the provincial department for failing to support his district by not closing unviable schools or addressing teacher shortages.

Eastern Cape education spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said the department was reviewing intervention plans meant to rescue the districts.

“We are assessing programmes we used last year and what led to those plans not functioning,” he said.

“We have analysed the results with the intention of making those districts perform better.

“In 2015, we launched a Learner Attainment Improvement Strategy programme and the lessons we derived from it are that ill discipline tends to predominate and there is a problem with commitment from learners.

“We have committed teachers doing their jobs, but learners have no discipline and are not committed to learn.”

Mtima said the department would hold “learner seminars to generate interest among learners to read and study”.

With a 59.3% pass rate, Eastern Cape remained at the bottom of the class of 2016. This despite a 2.5% improvement from 56.8% in 2015. In two schools in the Eastern Cape, not a single matriculant passed.

Support systems

Premier Phumulo Masualle last year unveiled a plan to deal with teacher shortages and unviable schools.

Eastern Cape Education MEC Mandla Makupula said a few days ago that the provincial Cabinet had instructed his department to come up with a recovery plan to improve learner performance over the next three years.

The plan, Makupula said, included increasing the number of functional schools by providing support to 560 poor secondary schools, closing down and merging 2 077 small and unviable schools, and “capacitating” head offices and districts into functional support systems for schools.

