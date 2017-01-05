Matric results dispel 'DA lies' - Sadtu

Cape Town – The South African Democratic Teachers’ Union
(Sadtu) said on Thursday that the 2016 matric results prove that the union is
not a barrier to education, as the Democratic Alliance has claimed.
"This (the matric results) has dispelled the lies
peddled by the likes of the DA that Sadtu members in the main are destroying
education in this country through their supposed truancy and
incompetence," the union said in a statement.
In October, the DA said that Sadtu, representing roughly 250
000 teachers, was damaging the education system by trying to deploy its own
members to top educational positions.
According to Sadtu, teachers had achieved an improved matric
pass rate, despite difficult circumstances.
"Our members have achieved this improvement under
trying circumstances, teaching overcrowded classrooms, with limited
resources," it said.
Blocking accountability measures
But the DA's basic education spokesperson, Gavin Davis, said
on Thursday that Sadtu should not celebrate this.
"Sadtu uses its influence to block accountability
measures, such as performance contracts for principals and professional licencing
of teachers. The ever present threat of a Sadtu stayaway is (a) very real
hindrance to holding poor performing schools to account," Davis said.
According to Davis, Sadtu had been found to have manipulated
six provincial education departments.
"The 'jobs for cash' report found that Sadtu had
effectively captured six out of nine provincial education departments. It found
that Sadtu members are deployed to positions in the departments because of
their political connections in the union and the ANC, and not their suitability
for the job," Davis said.
Aside from celebrating the improved matric pass rate, Sadtu
also welcomed improved results from poorer schools.
"(We applaud) teachers in general and our members in
particular for the hard work done towards the improved 2016 National Senior
Certificate results which saw more learners from schools in township and rural
area (Quintiles 1, 2 and 3) passing," it said.
"The children of the poor and the working class are now
afforded an opportunity to enrol at institutions of higher learning and this
will change the course of their lives, their families and communities."
Increase access to higher education
Sadtu reiterated its commitment to changing the grading
system of pupils.
"Over the past few years, Sadtu has been vociferously
calling for a more formative assessment that is assessment for learning and
less common assessment tasks," it said.
"We believe that what is required is assessment for
learning and not just for the sake of end of year statistics...
"The complete reduction of the whole learning process
to a test result has been one of the major fault lines of our education system
and we will continue to call for a complete paradigm shift in this
regard."
The union also expressed concern about poorer results when
it came to indigenous languages.
"To our disappointment, the smaller African indigenous
languages like xiTsonga, siSwati, xiVenda and isiNdebele recorded significant
declines," Sadtu said.
"This is an indication that there is no coherent
strategy in place to promote African indigenous languages in support of nation
building.
"Our failure to invest in the development of indigenous
languages will inevitably perpetuate the current apartheid system like trend
where those whose mother tongue and home language is not English and Afrikaans
continue to be disadvantaged," Sadtu said.