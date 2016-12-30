MatricResults2016 trending after IEB results released

Cape Town - #MatricResults2016 is currently a trending topic on Twitter, where users are sharing praise, support and criticism.

Matric results for the Independent Examination Board (IEB) exams were released at midnight on Friday, six days before the Department of Basic Education’s schools are to receive theirs.

With 11 022 full-time and 703 part-time students having completed the examination, a pass rate of 98.67% was obtained, beating last year’s 98.30% IEB National Senior Certificate pass rate.

Twenty-eight more examination venues were created this year to accommodate the increase in new schools forming part of the IEB system, as well as the institutions operating nationally with numerous examination venues.

The examinations lasted six weeks, starting on October 24 and ending on November 29.

After waiting just over a month for the results to be released, here is what Twitter users had to say following the outcome of the IEB results.







































