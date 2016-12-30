 

#MatricResults2016 trending after IEB results released

2016-12-30 12:30

Lauren Klaasen, News24

Cape Town - #MatricResults2016 is currently a trending topic on Twitter, where users are sharing praise, support and criticism.

- Get your matric results on News24

Matric results for the Independent Examination Board (IEB) exams were released at midnight on Friday, six days before the Department of Basic Education’s schools are to receive theirs.

With 11 022 full-time and 703 part-time students having completed the examination, a pass rate of 98.67% was obtained, beating last year’s 98.30% IEB National Senior Certificate pass rate.

Twenty-eight more examination venues were created this year to accommodate the increase in new schools forming part of the IEB system, as well as the institutions operating nationally with numerous examination venues.

The examinations lasted six weeks, starting on October 24 and ending on November 29.

After waiting just over a month for the results to be released, here is what Twitter users had to say following the outcome of the IEB results.











Read more on:    ieb  |  social media  |  education  |  matric 2016

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

I owe it all to my mom, says Crawford College top performer

2016-12-30 11:38

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

NSC results available from 06:00 on 5 January 2017. Western Cape NSC Results will be available 05:00 on 6 January 2017. Enter the examination number (NSC Students) or surname (IEB Students) to view results; or search by province or school.

PARTNER CONTENT
INFOGRAPHIC: New thinking required for retirement

Everything we believe about retirement is fast becoming outdated.

/News
'Work hard; have fun!' - Class of 2016's tips for future matrics

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Simon's Town 12:50 PM
Road name: Main Road

Onrus 12:44 PM
Road name: R34 Eastbound

Eastbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday December 28 2016-12-28 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 