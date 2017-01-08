Matrics, take note: Most universities are already full

Johannesburg - Thousands of matriculants may still have a chance to walk in and enrol at some universities, but most of them are already full.

In addition, universities that were affected by the #FeesMustFall protests last year and, as a result, had to defer their exams, have been forced to delay the start of their academic years by a number of weeks.

University of Cape Town (UCT)

UCT spokesperson Azwi Mufamadi said space was available for 4 200 first-year students.

Deferred exams are scheduled to take place between January 23 and February 10.

“Deferred exams will not affect the intake of first-year students. We have met our offer targets and will only know the uptake rate after registration in mid-March.

“UCT does not accept walk-in applications,” he said. Classes have been significantly delayed and will only begin on March 13.

University of Western Cape (UWC)

UWC spokesperson Luthando Tyhalibongo said there were 4 500 spaces available for first-year students and no walk-ins would be accepted.

“The university is working with the list of provisionally accepted applicants. The application deadline closed in October and no further applications will be accepted.”

After last year’s protests, students were allowed to write examinations either in November or January. The November exams were successfully completed and more than 60% of students wrote.

Those writing this year will start on Tuesday.

Tyhalibongo said the deferred exams would not affect the first-year intake of students, although this year’s academic schedule had been delayed.

Classes will now begin on February 27, two weeks later than usual.

Tshwane University of Technology (TUT)

TUT spokesperson Willa de Ruyter said the university had space for 15 000 first-year students.

“Although many courses are already full, the university’s online application enquiry system offers prospective students another opportunity to apply for the 2017 academic year.

“The system will open on Monday and will be available until all courses are full,” she said.

De Ruyter added that exams were postponed by two weeks at the end of 2016 and the main exams were concluded successfully by mid-December.

“Re-examinations have been scheduled to take place from January 9 to 13,” she said, adding that special arrangements had been made to accommodate students who still had to write, without returning or first-time students being affected.

University of the Witwatersrand (Wits)

Wits University spokesperson Buhle Zuma said 6 200 first-year places were available and that no late applications would be accepted. All exams were written last year.

Students are now writing deferred and supplementary exams.

Although registration starts on Monday, the dates differ from faculty to faculty and students have been advised to visit the university’s website.

Zuma said Wits allowed online and face-to-face or walk-in registrations. Lectures start on February 6.

Rhodes University

Spokesperson Veliswa Mhlophe said 1 643 places were available for first-year students and that the university was busy with placements.

She said the university acknowledged students’ high stress levels during last year’s #FeesMustFall protests and “a decision was taken to allow all students, undergraduate and postgraduate, the option of writing exams either during the scheduled October or November exam period, or in January or February 2017”.

“Deferred exams will take place from January 23 to February 10. This means that the first term will start and end a week later than previously planned,” she said.

Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University

Spokesperson Zandile Mbabela said 6 500 spaces were available for first-year students and that details about courses with vacancies would be available this week.

“Students could choose to write their exams either in November/December or between January 9 and 24.

"The bulk of them wrote and completed their exams in the first exam session, with the rest scheduled to start writing on Monday,” she said, adding that the deferred exams would not affect the intake of first-year students.

University of Johannesburg (UJ)

UJ spokesperson Herman Esterhuizen said the university planned to accept 10 500 first year students. However, more than 135 500 prospective students applied last year.

Esterhuizen said UJ could not confirm which courses still had vacancies, as registration only begins later this month.

“However, enquiries related to late applications for programmes that may have additional capacity for enrollment can be submitted online via the late enquiry link [a mobile site] on the UJ website from Monday.”

Walter Sisulu University

Spokesperson Yonela Tukwayo said 7 500 spaces were available for first-year students.

“We still have spaces in our accounting and science programmes, although these are limited. We do not take walk-ins.

"We encourage learners to apply through the department of higher education and training’s Central Application Clearing House, which is geared to assist all late applicants.”

University of Fort Hare

Spokesperson Lizo Phiti said 5 542 spaces were open to first-year students, but “that number has already been exhausted, subject to outstanding matric results”.

University of Zululand

Spokesperson Gcinekile Nhleko said the university had received 80 000 applications for 5 000 places.

“Registration takes place from January 16 to 20 for first-year students.

“Only then will we be able to identify spaces, because all courses are full.”

Stellenbosch University

Spokesperson Martin Viljoen said the university had space for 5 000 first-year students and that all their exams were completed last year.

University of South Africa (Unisa)

Unisa spokesperson Martin Ramotshela said registration was open to prospective students who applied and were accepted during the last application phase, which closed in November.

“A second application phase for students for the second semester of 2017 will open from April 3 to 28,” he said.