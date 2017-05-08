Mbalula condemns violence in Eldorado Park

What To Read Next

Protesters overturned a truck and set it on fire. (Nikita Coetzee)

Johannesburg - The Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula has condemned the violent protests that took place in Finetown and Eldorado Park, south of Johannesburg on Monday.

Mbalula also condemned the attack on journalists, saying their mandate is to report the very same protest and grievances.

“South Africans have the right to lawfully protest but in exercising that right, they must not undermine the rights of others. Therefore, damage to public and private property will not be tolerated.”

Eight people have been arrested for violence during the protest in Eldorado Park.

They were arrested on charges of public violence after protesters demanding housing tried to loot a Spar and a SuperSave shop in the area, JMPD spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar said.

Minnaar said officers used teargas and rubber bullets to disperse a violent crowd.

Protests broke out in the area on Monday morning and parts of the N12 and Golden Highway were barricaded with rocks and burning tyres.

Several vehicles were pelted with rocks and a truck was set alight.

Mbalula urged all community members to be alert in and around Eldorado Park, and requested that media representatives wear reflective clothing and drive in marked vehicles.



Protesters in Eldorado Park and Freedom Park taunt police. (Simon Sonnekus, Netwerk24) Protesters in Eldorado Park and Freedom Park taunt police. (Simon Sonnekus, Netwerk24)



A policeman disperses a crowd. (Simon Sonnekus, Netwerk24)







Police fire rubber bullets at protesters. (Simon Sonnekus, Netwerk24)



Metro police taking cover at a protest in Eldorado Park. (Simon Sonnekus, Netwerk24)





