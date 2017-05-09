 

Mbalula handles prank call during visit to 10111 centre

2017-05-09 16:44

Amanda Khoza, News24

Fikile Mbalula. (Netwerk24, File)

Johannesburg – Police Minister Fikile Mbalula took a call from a woman asking to speak to her boyfriend during a visit to the police’s 10111 call centre in Midrand on Tuesday.

“There are many such prank calls, people fighting with their boyfriends and then call here,” he said.

Mbalula said the reason he visited the centre was to make sure it worked.

“I wanted to have a first-hand experience of the cops who work here because they are under siege, they get attacked for all sorts of things and we are here to give them moral support and to tell them that they must do their jobs, because they are not sitting here for free, so they must be monitored.”

A video of the prank call, which Mbalula posted on Twitter, shows him wearing a headset and answering calls from the public. He asks the woman what the matter is. She says she wants to speak to a Ntsonti.

Mbalula asks her if the man works at the 10111 centre.

“You are busy looking for your boyfriend here,” he tells her. He tells her the centre is an important tool and should never be used for fun.  

Mbalula said such calls were problematic. He appealed to people not to call with requests to speak to their boyfriends or girlfriends or anything else that could undermine the nation’s safety.

“The police will decide how they deal with prank calls, they are inundated with them.

“We have a dedicated bunch of police officers and young people that are working here. They are well trained and I think South Africans must also acknowledge that these people are not sitting around, humoring around and not doing their job.

“If they do not do their jobs, we will fire them, but I think they are trying their level best.”

He said his visit was not intended to chastise anyone.

“I am here to make sure that everything here that is supposed to work, works. Anyone who does not do their job, will be put in line.”

In a separate video, Mbalula tells police on duty they are doing an important job keeping the country safe and protecting our great nation. I know that you are doing that at the cost of your lives, doing a job that is endless and no one ever tells you ‘job well done’.”


