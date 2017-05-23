Mbalula to ensure 'no woman is turned away from police stations'

Cape Town - Police Minister Fikile Mbalula says he will launch a
campaign in the coming weeks to ensure that complaints of violence against
women are handled with the sensitivity it requires at every police station in
the country.
Mbalula told journalists in
Parliament on Tuesday that he had already discussed the idea with acting
national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane and cluster commanders.
"No woman must be [turned
away] from a police station. In a police station, all our units must be
active," he said at a pre-budget vote press briefing.
"So when a woman comes to
report a case of abuse, there is a unit that will sensitively attend to you, at
police station level."
He said victims of abuse who
are at a police station are unlikely to make a rational judgment on their own.
They are vulnerable, sometimes by virtue of being dependent on someone, he
said.
"Given the volume of
crimes, these women are either ejected from the police station, they stay
there, or they end up going back home and are not attended to or
counselled."
Mbalula said he wanted to
ensure that abuse of women becomes a priority crime worthy of being flagged at
road blocks and elsewhere.
"If you get into a road
block, and you've got cases of women abuse reported [against you], you must be
arrested."
He said they will embark on the
"massive" project in the next two weeks,
and will provide more details closer to the time.
"We've been speaking and
speaking about this. It is time to embark on a campaign to say no woman must be
turned away from a police station, no matter how minor.
"It is those minor crimes
that accumulate and lead to death. We need to attend to that."
Blesser
He said it is a reflection of
South African society that grandmothers, daughters and children are being
killed by men and people close to them on such a regular basis.
"It is a general problem
that is psychotic and that catches up with us.
"Why are so many young women
being caught up in cases of abuse? Is there someone who is running a scam on
young women?
"We must understand and
appraise the situation, and this is going to be important."
Deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkongi believed "patriarchy" was the
problem in South Africa.
"We must destroy all forms
of patriarchy, through action and policy. The mentality of patriarchy must be
fought and be defeated," he added.
Mbalula was critical of the
present-day "blesser" culture, and the "petty jealousies"
of men.
He said patriarchal attitudes
was the norm for him and friends growing up when "bankrolling" meant
taking care of their girlfriends. However, it was always done out of love, not
blessing.
They now have to fight
attitudes towards women as well as crime.