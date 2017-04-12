 

Mbalula withdraws appeal of court's ruling on Ntlemeza's appointment

2017-04-12 13:49

Monica Laganparsad. News24

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula. (Nation Nyoka, News24)

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula. (Nation Nyoka, News24)

Johannesburg - Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has withdrawn his application to appeal the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria's ruling to set aside the appointment of Hawks head Berning Ntlemeza.

Mbalula said in a statement that he would meet with the top management of the Hawks on Thursday. He would hold a media briefing after the meeting in order to explain his decision to the nation. 

In March, the court found that then police minister Nathi Nhleko had ignored two court judgments which found that Ntlemeza lacked integrity and honesty, when he appointed him head of the elite police unit.

The court found that the findings in both judgments constituted "direct evidence" that Ntlemeza lacked the requisite honesty, integrity, and conscientiousness to hold public office.

Ntlemeza, however, continued with his application for leave to appeal the judgment on Wednesday. 

