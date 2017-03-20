 

Mbeki was aware of 'dubious' past of cop who probed Mandela's task team, court hears

2017-03-20 14:00

Caryn Dolley, News24

Major-General Andre Lincoln (File, Supplied)

Major-General Andre Lincoln (File, Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - Former deputy and later president Thabo Mbeki was aware of the allegedly dubious background of an investigator appointed to probe the presidential investigative task unit created on former president Nelson Mandela's orders.

Major-General Andre Lincoln submitted this in his testimony before the Western Cape High Court on Monday.

He went on to say that apartheid-era police officers were poor investigators.

"There are very, very few, if any, highly skilled investigators that came out of the old South African police," Lincoln testified under cross-examination.

"What I know is that they were good at setting you up."

Criminal allegations

In 1996, Mandela tasked Lincoln with heading up a presidential investigative unit to probe Cape Town-based Italian mafioso Vito Palazzolo and his links to government officials, police and businessmen.

But criminal allegations against Lincoln and others in the unit then surfaced.

In August 1997, Lincoln therefore met Mbeki, who was then deputy president, and then-national police commissioner George Fivaz.

Lincoln on Monday testified that at that point it had already been decided that policeman Leonard Knipe would head a probe into the presidential task unit.

Fivaz, according to Lincoln, had ordered this.

"I had nothing to hide," Lincoln said, adding that was why he had not objected to Knipe's appointment to probe the presidential unit.

It was put to Lincoln that Knipe was chosen because of his objectivity and good investigative skills.

But this prompted Lincoln to testify that apartheid-era police had generally not been good investigators.

Apartheid police

Last week, he testified that members of the apartheid-era security police swept the scenes after the bombing of Community House in Salt River in 1997 and the killing of the so-called Gugulethu Seven in 1986.

Lincoln said that Knipe was aware of what he knew and was among a group of police officers who went out of their way to tarnish his name.

On Monday, Lincoln testified that Mbeki knew about this as he had been briefed on it.

"The deputy president was well aware of the agendas… He agreed with the investigation (into the presidential task unit) if done for the right reasons...

"All the deputy president said to Commissioner Fivaz is: 'I hope you're doing this for the right reasons.'"

Lincoln said he discussed his reservations about the probe into the presidential unit three times.

"I spoke to the deputy president about it. He said to me: 'Let the investigation run its course.'"

"I told him witnesses were being pressurised to make statements."

Lincoln said two officers - an Advocate Joubert who headed up the police's legal services, as well as a Director Human - had also travelled from Pretoria to Cape Town to tell Palazzolo that Lincoln was not his friend, which had been Lincoln's cover to get access to the mafioso.

"That was because Mr Knipe could not convince [Palazzolo] to make a statement [against me]."

'Malice, personal hatred'

Lincoln was previously arrested on an array of charges linked to Palazzolo.

He was later acquitted on the charges.

This is why Lincoln is now claiming R15m in damages from the minister of safety and security (now the minister of police) for what he has termed "malicious prosecution".

On Monday, he testified that investigators had played a role in the decision to have him prosecuted.

"It was malice; personal hatred that drove this prosecution."

The civil case continues.

Read more on:    police  |  andre lincoln  |  thabo mbeki  |  cape town  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

No rationale behind voting with the DA - ex-EFF treasurer calls out red berets

2017-03-20 14:00

Inside News24

 

/Sport
Proteas: 'Maharaj is really starting to look the part'

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results, Saturday March 18 2017-03-18 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 