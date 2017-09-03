'Mbete and Sisulu on their own' - ANCWL's Bathabile Dlamini

Durban - ANC Women’s League President Bathabile Dlamini says presidential hopefuls Baleka Mbete and Lindiwe Sisulu must not expect support from the league in their presidential bid.

She was addressing a media briefing on Saturday evening on the sidelines of the KwaZulu-Natal ANC Women’s League conference.

“We are happy that more women are availing themselves for leadership. But as the women’s league, our mandate is clear and that is we will back Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma,” said Dlamini, who also downplayed the nomination of Sisulu by the party's Boland region.

She added that the league would push for equal representation within the top six positions in the ruling party.

“Our position is clear, we want 50-50 representation at all levels, it is not just about the presidency,” the league president added.

The delegates continued singing pro-Dlamini-Zuma songs throughout the conference.

The conference, which was set to start at 09:00 on Saturday, was delayed for five hours owing to the registration process.

Women’s league spokesperson Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu admitted there were challenges which led to a late start. Party officials said the conference programme continued through the night and delegates only left the venue at 07:00 on Sunday.

Dlamini Zuma is expected to address delegates on Sunday afternoon.







