 

MEC to give update on avian flu control measures

2017-09-07 05:44

James de Villiers

(File, Bethany Hahn, AP)

(File, Bethany Hahn, AP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

What you need to know about the bird flu outbreak in SA

2017-06-30 15:48

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Senzeni Zokwana, announced on Thursday that the trade of chickens in South Africa has been put on hold due to the increase in the H5N8-strain bird flu. Watch. WATCH

Cape Town – Western Cape Economic Opportunities MEC Alan Winde will on Thursday afternoon update members of the media about the status of avian flu in the province as well as control measures currently in place, his spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The MEC will be joined by state veterinarians and other government officials, spokesperson Bronwynne Jooste said in a media invitation.

Avian flu, also known as bird flu or HPAI H5N8, is an infection which commonly spreads among wild aquatic birds and can infect domestic poultry. It normally does not infect people and is treatable.

In August, the Western Cape Department of Agriculture confirmed the presence of avian flu on three ostrich farms in the Heidelberg area.

The farms were immediately placed under quarantine and no birds are allowed to enter or leave the affected properties.

Farms within 3km of the affected farms were also placed under quarantine.

Sixteen avian flu outbreaks have been detected across the country, the national Department of Agriculture Forestry and Fisheries said on August 15.

ALSO SEE: INFOGRAPHIC: Tracking SA's bird flu outbreak

Ostrich and chicken meat on sale in retail outlets is however still safe for human consumption, the Western Cape government said previously in a statement.

Avian flu is primarily spread by direct contact between healthy and infected birds, or through indirect contact with contaminated equipment or other materials, the statement read.

The virus is present in the faeces of infected birds and in discharges from their noses, mouths and eyes. 

Read more on:    alan winde  |  cape town  |  agriculture  |  animals

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Sindiso Magaqa was set to join EFF before he was shot - Malema

2017-09-07 05:25

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/News
WATCH: Julius Malema gets his honours degree
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, September 6 2017-09-06 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 