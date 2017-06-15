 

Memorial for slain Carte Blanche producer Johann Botha

2017-06-15 05:21

Jenni Evans, News24

Johann Botha. (Deon Raath, Rapport)

Johann Botha. (Deon Raath, Rapport)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – Carte Blanche producer Johann Botha will be honoured at a memorial service in Centurion on Thursday.

Botha and his friend Werner "Swazi" Perchtold were killed at the Zebra Inn, in Johannesburg's popular Maboneng precinct, last Wednesday. Perchtold owned the restaurant.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela said a group of men and a woman went into the inn and ordered a drink. A while later they shot the two men dead. They stole two firearms and money and ran away.

On Tuesday, police arrested two men, 27 and 32, and a woman, 19, in connection with the double murder. They would appear in court soon.

Botha was also a former producer, presenter and executive producer of the SABC's environmental programme 50/50, and a former presenter and producer of kykNET’s environmental programme Projek Aardwolf.

He did a stint as a radio presenter on Afrikaans radio station, RSG.

The memorial service will be held at the Nederduitsch Hervormde Kerk Van Afrika, in Lyttleton.

Read more on:    johann botha  |  johannesburg  |  crime  |  shootings

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

SPECIAL REPORT: #GuptaLeaks

2017-06-01 11:58

Inside News24

 
Behind the sparkle

Alluring, beautiful and timeless - diamonds are some of the most sought after gems in the world and are a true testament of everlasting brilliance. Let us take you behind the sparkle to show you the history behind this coveted jewel.

Embracing sustainability in tobacco agriculture

In Sub-Saharan Africa, farming represents a subsistence lifestyle for millions of people. In recent years though, the development of farming into an economic activity has made a real change in how the land is used in providing for the population.

/News
WATCH: Panayiotou recorded saying 'it' was meant to look like a robbery
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday June 14 2017-06-14 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 