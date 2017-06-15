Memorial for slain Carte Blanche producer Johann Botha

What To Read Next

Johannesburg – Carte Blanche producer Johann Botha will be honoured at a memorial service in Centurion on Thursday.

Botha and his friend Werner "Swazi" Perchtold were killed at the Zebra Inn, in Johannesburg's popular Maboneng precinct, last Wednesday. Perchtold owned the restaurant.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela said a group of men and a woman went into the inn and ordered a drink. A while later they shot the two men dead. They stole two firearms and money and ran away.

On Tuesday, police arrested two men, 27 and 32, and a woman, 19, in connection with the double murder. They would appear in court soon.

Botha was also a former producer, presenter and executive producer of the SABC's environmental programme 50/50, and a former presenter and producer of kykNET’s environmental programme Projek Aardwolf.

He did a stint as a radio presenter on Afrikaans radio station, RSG.

The memorial service will be held at the Nederduitsch Hervormde Kerk Van Afrika, in Lyttleton.