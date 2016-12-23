 

Memorial service for murdered City spokesperson Steven Otter

2016-12-23 07:58

Jeanette Chabalala, News24

Steven Otter (Facebook)

Steven Otter (Facebook)

Cape Town - Friends and family are on Friday expected to attend the memorial service of the late Steven Otter, Cape Town's communications and community liaison for transport.

Otter was killed in a house robbery in Harfield Village early last Friday morning.

His death was confirmed by an emotional city mayoral committee member Brett Herron.

Western Cape police said a 43-year-old man was killed during "an apparent house robbery" in Claremont.

It is understood Otter woke up to find men in his Cambridge Street home and died while defending himself and his family. 

Read more on:    steven otter  |  cape town  |  crime

