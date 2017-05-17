What To Read Next

Johannesburg – A memorial service to honour Karabo Mokoena, who was allegedly killed by her ex-boyfriend, will be held on Wednesday.

The service will take place at the Diepkloof hall in Soweto at 14:00.

Mokoena's burnt body was found in a veld in Lyndhurst, Johannesburg, on April 29. She was reported missing the day before.

Sandile Kagiso Mantsoe, 27, was charged with killing the 22-year-old part-time student and defeating the ends of justice.

He is expected back in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on May 24 for a formal bail application.