 

Men to march against women abuse in Pretoria

2017-05-20 10:23

Iavan Pijoos, News24

(iStock)

(iStock)

Video

WATCH: Zuma visits family of raped, murdered Courtney Pieters

2017-05-18 15:16

President Jacob Zuma visited the family home of slain Courtney Pieters on Wednesday. During his visit a plaque honouring Pieters' life was unveiled.WATCH

Pretoria - Thousand of men and civil society groups are expected to march against women abuse in Pretoria on Saturday morning, after a spate of rapes and murders in various parts of the country.

The march, "Not in my name", will start at 11:00 at Church Square and proceed to the Union Buildings. 

One of the march organisers, Siyabulela Jentile, said they are expecting a few thousand to attend the march. 

"We call on all men to stop killing and burning women beyond recognition. Men need to come out today [Saturday] and speak against gender based violence," Jentile said.

Jentile said there were a few people gathering at Church Square. 

