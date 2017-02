Secunda – A metal object from a tractor is believed to have killed a man on a farm near Secunda on Monday, paramedics said.

He was using the tractor to cut grass when the object came loose and struck him in the head, ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said in a statement.

Paramedics found him motionless next to the large tractor. He had sustained a serious head injury. They were unable to revive him and declared him dead on the scene.

The man was in his thirties.

Local authorities were investigating.