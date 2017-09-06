 

Michaelhouse school bus accident 'every parent's worst nightmare'

2017-09-06 08:56

James de Villiers, News24

The overturned Michaelhouse school bus on the N3 at Town Hill outside Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday afternoon. (Supplied)

The overturned Michaelhouse school bus on the N3 at Town Hill outside Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday afternoon. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Pietermaritzburg – The Michaelhouse school bus accident on Tuesday afternoon, which killed one pupil and injured 45 others, is "every parent's worst nightmare", a parent said on Facebook. 

"My daughter travels for hockey every week and I just can't imagine what I'd do if I were to be the one receiving this call," Luyanda Sikhakhane from Durban commented on Facebook. 

"Condolences to the family, friends and school...you are in our prayers."

In a Facebook post, Michaelhouse confirmed that Themba Dloti, originating from Gauteng, passed away in the accident when the bus carrying four under 16 soccer teams crossed the N3 barrier at Town Hill and came to rest in the way of oncoming traffic.

"We are united in our grief and shock and our prayers are extended to the Dloti family."

- Read more: 1 pupil dies, 45 injured in Michaelhouse school bus accident

KwaZulu-Natal Emergency Medical Services (EMS) spokesperson Robert McKenzie told News24 that 45 pupils were injured. One is in a critical condition and 11 in a serious condition.

The pupils are being treated in the Greys, Medi Clinic, Hilton Life and St Anne's Hospitals in Pietermaritzburg. 

Maritzburg College, Plett Primary School, Cordwalles Preparatory School and Glenwood High School expressed their shock and sadness over the death through messages on social media. 

On Thursday evening, Michaelhouse said the school's chaplain, Alan Smedley, counsellor Tim Jarvis, and psychologist Rob Pluke were counselling the pupils in the boarding school. 

Maharaj's Coaches, which operated the bus involved in the accident, said this was the "first accident of its kind" in its long association with various schools. 

"In so far as the vehicle and driver involved in the accident are concerned, we can give you, the public, the assurance that the vehicle was well maintained and the driver highly experienced," spokesperson Dev Maharaj said in a statement to News24. 

"The incident is truly a blemish on our impeccable safety record and we have no doubt that the investigation will reveal that this was a freak incident that could not have been foreseen or avoided."

Maharaj said the company’s management team was at the scene on Tuesday afternoon to assist the injured. 

"We convey our heartfelt condolences to the family of the student who tragically lost his life and our best wishes for a speedy recovery to those students who were injured in the accident."


Read more on:    pietermaritzburg  |  accidents

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Another Sassa delay gags Post Office at Scopa meeting

2017-09-06 07:40

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/News
Mantashe dismisses suggestions elective conference could be postponed
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bellville 09:23 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Elsies River 09:21 AM
Road name: Halt Road

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, September 5 2017-09-05 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 