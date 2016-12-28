Microsoft co-founder's superyacht pops into Cape Town harbour

What To Read Next

Cape Town - Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen's multi-million dollar blue and white superyacht, My Octopus, was spotted in Cape Town harbour on Wednesday.

The craft reportedly has a helipad and a hangar, a recording studio, a pool and accommodation for 26 guests and almost 60 staff.

According to Business Insider and Yachtcharterfleet.com, it cost at least $200m to build, and also has an on board submarine dock.

Allen is well known for being a philanthropist and for providing the resources to further ocean and climate change research.

Projects that his personal foundation are involved in include fin printing to track shark and ray populations, funding research to transplant and grow more coral, and tackling illegal fishing.

My Octopus has fuel tanks with a capacity of 849 446l and water tanks which can store around 174 886l of fresh water if it needs to for long haul journeys.

