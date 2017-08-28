 

Military 'blue light brigade' speeding fines pile up to more than R700 000

2017-08-28 11:50

Erika Gibson, Netwerk24

One person was injured after a blue-light convoy was involved in an accident on the M1 south, near Marlboro Drive, causing traffic chaos.(Supplied, Twitter)

Pretoria - The military's own "blue light brigade", complete with civilian number plates ending with GP or starting with CA, has racked up so many speeding fines since 2011 that more than R760 000 still remains outstanding on 30 vehicles.

This excludes military police and emergency vehicles, Netwerk24 reported.

Spokesperson Brigadier General Mafi Mgobozi said the civilian number plates and blue lights are issued "in the interests of the country" to those with a rank of lieutenant general and higher.

Other vehicles for soldiers performing parliamentary and diplomatic tasks, also qualify.   

When a convoy of pitch black, very expensive police cars were involved in a crash on the M1 highway between Johannesburg and Pretoria two weeks ago, despite there being no VIPs on board, a military vehicle with a civilian number plate was also noticed in the convoy.

Traffic was disrupted for hours.

Unpaid tickets for speeding and other traffic offences are registered countrywide on the eNatis system. When motorists want to renew their licences, they first have to settle these fines.  

However, the military is allowed to pay an annual nominal fine, after which licences can be renewed.

The original fine and administration fees as a result of reminders are not waived.

