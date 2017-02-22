 

Mining ministers' taxpayer-funded Merc, Porsche slammed

2017-02-22 21:24

Jenni Evans, News24

Minister of Mineral Resources Mosebenzi Zwane. (Waldo Swiegers, Bloomberg)

Minister of Mineral Resources Mosebenzi Zwane. (Waldo Swiegers, Bloomberg)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - The Mercedes-Benz and Porsche the government bought for Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane and his deputy make a mockery of government's austerity measures, Cosatu said on Wednesday.

“It is worrying that while we are faced with deepening poverty as a country, with more than 17 million people on welfare; our political leaders continue with their champagne lifestyles unabated,” Congress of SA Trade Unions spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said.

The department confirmed a Sowetan report that the vehicles had been purchased, but said everything was above board. According to the report, the Mercedes-Benz cost R1.35m and the Porsche R1.33m.

Department spokesperson Ayanda Shezi said the two were entitled to choose a car worth not more than 70% of their inclusive annual remuneration.

This is according to the Ministerial Handbook, which allows ministers a car in Cape Town and a car in Pretoria because of all the travelling they do for work, she explained in a statement on the department's website.

The officials could only get a new car once their current official vehicle reached 120 000km or had been driven for five years.

The cars Zwane and his deputy Godfrey Oliphant were using had reached this stage, she said.

Zwane had used vehicles hired from the government fleet since he joined the department in 2015 because the vehicle he had used was older than five years and had done over 200 000km. Treasury granted approval.

Cosatu believed that to do this, the ministers had to be oblivious to the plight of around 70 000 mineworkers who had lost their jobs over the past two years.

“Workers have been told about austerity measures since 2013, but it is now clear that this was just hot air and gruesome posturing by Treasury, seeing that they approved the purchase of these expensive cars,” said Pamla.

He warned that if Treasury could give the pair a “reprieve” on the austerity measures, struggling workers deserve the same treatment during salary negotiations and wage adjustments.

“This sends a very troubling message to the struggling poor people of this country and these lapses of common sense are participating in the downfall of the ANC-led government,” he said.

The Democratic Alliance was equally outraged.

“The DA believes both ministers should explain to the people of South Africa why they deserve such luxury and suggests they spend more time fixing the failing industry rather than cruising car showrooms to find the ostentatious vehicles that they prefer.”

Read more on:    cosatu  |  da  |  mosebenzi zwane  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Student protests close DUT campuses

53 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
PARTNER CONTENT
How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

/News
WATCH: Brazen burglars in action

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, February 22 3 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 