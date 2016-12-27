 

Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s husband dies after long illness

2016-12-27 15:14

Amanda Khoza, News24

Lindiwe Sisulu (Die Burger, file)

Durban - Kenyan academic and husband of Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu, Professor Rok Ajulu, has died, the African National Congress confirmed on Tuesday.

Ajulu died on Monday after long illness, ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said.

He said Ajulu was a Kenyan internationalist and veteran of the struggles of the African people.

Sisulu is the daughter of struggle stalwarts Walter and Albertina Sisulu.

Kodwa described Ajulu as a “passionate, articulate and ardent advocate for the liberation and freedom of the South African people”.

He was also an academic and political activist.

Academic

"Prof Ajulu gave true expression to pan Africanism and international solidarity; our struggle was undeniably enriched by his generosity, selflessness and sacrifice," Kodwa said.

The party sent its condolences to the Sisulu and Ajulu family.

"Our hearts and thoughts are with them during this painful time."

News24 learnt of Ajulu’s death on Tuesday morning after Earl September took to Twitter, writing, “Professor Rok Ajulu, academic and husband of SA Minister Lindiwe Sisulu passed on. Condolences to his loved-ones.”

The tweet was accompanied by a picture of the couple.

According to a Kenyan Daily Nation story back in 2009, Ajulu was one of the academics who fled the country at the height of the Daniel Arap Moi repression targeting independent thinkers and perceived dissidents in the early 1980s.

He told the paper at the time that he was not surprised that his wife had then been appointed as defence minister because she "was a fairly senior minister already".

During the interview he revealed that while visiting his home country he preferred to stay "in his rural home in Bondo because it is cheaper".

He was a man who reportedly never forgot "his Kenyan roots".

The couple met in exile and reportedly married in 1996.

