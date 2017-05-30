Ministers ask Public Protector to investigate Treasury and banking sector

Johannesburg – The Office of the Public Protector on Tuesday
confirmed that several ministers have written a letter requesting that she
investigate the conduct, alleged collusion and corruption at National Treasury
and other financial institutions.
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s spokesperson Oupa Segalwe said:
“The Public Protector received a complaint against National Treasury, South
African Reserve Bank, Financial Intelligence Centre, Public Investment
Corporation and the Financial Services Board.
“The complaint bears the
names of 90 people who identify themselves as ‘ANC MPs and concerned South
African citizens’. There are signatures next to only 49 of the names.
“The complaint will be
subjected to the standard process of assessment for jurisdiction and merit
before a decision is made on whether it will be investigated or not.”
The list of ministers
requesting Mkhwebane to investigate state capture includes Malusi Gigaba, Nomvula Mokonyane, Bathabile Dlamini and
David Mahlobo.
According to the letter, the
entities consistently work in a manner detrimental to the majority of South
Africa’s population.
'Few instead of many'
“Currently, they operate in the
interests of the few instead of the majority. The phrase ‘state capture’ is now
commonplace in South Africa and these institutions need to be investigated.
They are at the heart of it, and always have been.
“This same Treasury has not
increased welfare grants anywhere near in line with inflation. This imposes
further hardship on our country’s most vulnerable citizens. Scandalously, food
inflation is even higher than general inflation," the letter said.
“This means grant recipients
are not just getting slightly poorer in terms of what they can buy with their
money, but are even less equipped to fulfil
their basic needs. This is a tragedy in
what is considered Africa’s most developed nation.”
The ministers claim that many
South African companies enjoy high profits.
“Treasury protects its friends
in the business elite. This needs to be investigated… The banks that Treasury protects
fail to provide access to financial products for black entrepreneurs. The
working poor have virtually no access to
credit.”
The ministers want Mkhwebane to
investigate the PIC and treasury’s “control over it”.
“Why is there no investigation
into why the Big Four banks shut the accounts of a major South African
employer, almost overnight, with no credible evidence or explanation?...Our
President has made enemies of this elite and that is why they are out to
destroy him.”