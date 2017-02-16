 

'Minor derailment' halts Pretoria-Hatfield Gautrain service

2017-02-16 17:47

Iavan Pijoos, News24

Gautrain derailment. (Supplied)

Pretoria - The Gautrain service was suspended between Pretoria and Hatfield on Thursday due to a "minor derailment", the rail operator said. 

The derailment occurred as the train was approaching the Hatfield station at low speed around 08:30, Gautrain spokesperson Kesagee Nayager said.

"All passengers on board the train were safely evacuated without any injury and a full investigation is underway to determine the cause of the incident. Our technicians are also working to fully restore the service," Nayager said.

A Gautrain bus service was transporting passengers between the two stations.

The service to all other Gautrain stations remained unaffected.


